Chadwick Boseman Flips the Script in ‘What If…?’ | WATCH

*The beloved Chadwick Boseman, whose untimely death left his fans devastated, will be heard in his last performance as Black Panther (T’Challa) beginning August 11 on Disney+. Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa can be seen in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?”, directed by Bryan Andrews.

I’ve only seen the first three segments, but I’m hooked. Boseman recorded his lines for the series before his passing last year. He was among the first actors to sign onto the series featuring the voices of more than 50 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) cast members

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU and gives viewers four different versions of the T’Challa character. One of the questions posed is, “What If…” T’Challa became Star-Lord when kidnapped by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? There are a host of famous events from the MCU that are reimagined in unexpected ways in “What If…?” Killmonger, Peggy Carter, Doctor Strange, and Thor are among the numerous characters in this multiverse of infinite possibilities.

“The Watcher” (Jeffrey Wright) introduces viewers each week to alternate storylines— each a kind of cautionary tale in the spirit of “The Twilight Zone.” Like Rod Serling in “The Twilight Zone,” Wright is the narrator for “What If…?” The animated series is inspired by the Marvel Comics’ “What If…?” comic book anthology series, that debuted in 1977. The animated series introduces new scenarios based on characters from the vast world of the MCU, which launched in 2008 with “Iron Man.”

The Watcher can only watch. He can’t participate and he can’t intervene. His situation is much like that of the Prime Directive in “Star Trek.” The Prime Directive is the guiding principle of Starfleet, prohibiting its members from interfering with the internal and natural development of alien civilizations. The Watcher resembles a cosmic character. He views humanity as “simple, lowly, and disgusting.” Could The Watcher be thinking about the 45th, his followers, and anti-vaxxers?

