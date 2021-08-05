Eva Marcille Makes Her Splash into Hollywood – Two Guys from Hollywood Podcast | LISTEN

*This week on Two Guys from Hollywood Podcast, the hosts had the luxury of speaking with the one and only Eva Marcille. Eva was a former cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and since leaving, has made an incredible name for herself.

Eva has been busy since her departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s landed a lead role in the upcoming Tyler Perry TV series, All the Queens Men, has her own podcast, The Undressing Room and is co-host of the incredibly popular Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Tune in as Eva drops some “bombs,” and “truths,” about her working relationship with Nene Leakes on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, equipped with two popular shows and an upcoming star role, Eva is poised to make her splash into the Hollywood Pool. Quick on her feet, funny, sassy and a delight to interview, Eva bares all in this 45 min interview.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Respect’ Director Talks Jennifer Hudson Singing Live as Aretha Franklin in Biopic

ABOUT

Two Guys From Hollywood is a pop-culture podcast hosted by literary agent & manager Alan Nevins with celebrity chef and columnist Joey Santos. They both grew up in LA and have been friends for over 35 years. Alan and Joey are a hilarious duo who love to cut through the BS of the industry during their Catch Me Up Cocktail Hour, and get straight to the heart of a project or topic. The podcast is an inside look into their industries (cooking and publishing) and honest discussions about Hollywood, the latest shows, books and movies, along with great conversations including a wide range of professionals. Each week Joey crafts a cocktail for the guest which is shared on social media for listeners to partake in, along with other recipes discussed in the episode.

Some of the guests to date on the show: Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs (from The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Phil Rosenthal (creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and host of Somebody Feed Phil), Hector Berrellez (one of the world’s most notorious DEA agents with a new Amazon docu-series and book called The Last Narc ), Sean Ferrer and Emma Ferrer, the son and granddaughter of