Nashville Pastor Goes Viral for Screaming at Congregation to Not Get Vaccinated [WATCH]

*Right-wing pastor Greg Locke out of Nashville has gone viral for condemning the U.S. government’s attempt to force all Americans to take the experimental vaccine jab.

Pastor Locke of Global Vision Bible Church has called the Delta variant nonsense and is urging his congregation to “not get vaccinated.” He previously made clear that if his church members show “up with masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave.”

“The Delta variant was nonsense then, it is nonsense now,” Locke screams in a viral video. “You will not wear masks in this church. I’m telling you right now. Do not get vaccinated, do not get vaccinated. I don’t care what you think about me. I don’t need your money. I don’t need your hand clap. I don’t need more people on social media to follow me.”

He added that “Joe Biden’s days are numbered” and that the only people denying the 2020 election was stolen are “crack-smoking, demon-possessed leftists.”

Just a normal Sunday at Global Vision Bible Church as right-wing pastor Greg Locke literally screams at his congregation “do not get vaccinated” while saying that only “crack-smoking, demon-possessed leftists” think Biden is the legitimate president. pic.twitter.com/humGnQnBoC — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 1, 2021

As previously reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the latest COVID-19 surge is “going to get worse” — but the nation is not expected to shut down again.

“Things are going to get worse,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC co-anchor Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

“I don’t think we’re gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Fauci said.

Amid the rising war against the unvaccinated, Fauci claims Americans who refuse to take the experimental jab are to blame for the latest outbreak of the potentially fatal virus.

“You know what we really need to do. … We say it over and over again, and it’s the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said.

“From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness, for the most part,” he said. “And getting us back to normal, the unvaccinated, by not being vaccinated, are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody.”

Fauci said Sunday that vaccines work, and that “if you’re vaccinated, you’re much, much more protected against getting infected than an unvaccinated who is completely vulnerable.”

“If you do get infected, the likelihood of your getting a severe outcome of the infection is very low,” Fauci continued. “It is much more likely that you will be either without symptoms or minimally symptomatic. So the vaccine is doing what you want it to do. It’s protecting people from getting sick.”