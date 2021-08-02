Monday, August 2, 2021
Webcam Captures French Quarter Crowd Running for Cover After Sudden Gunfire; 5 Wounded (Watch)

bourbon-street-shooting-scene-01-nc-jef-210801_1627826054015_hpMain_16x9_992
Bourbon street shooting sends people running, Aug. 1, 2021, New Orleans’ French Quarter

*Gunshots rang out in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter early Sunday leaving at least five people wounded and a panicked crowd running for cover, all of which was captured on a webcam.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street at Orleans Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said one person was detained for questioning but released no further details. “The investigation remains active and ongoing,” police said in a statement on Twitter.

An EarthCam video camera mounted on Cat’s Meow Karaoke Bar, which normally provides a live feed of the party scene on Bourbon Street, captured the sound of multiple gunshots followed by folks scattering in all directions, running for cover. Several people narrowly avoided being hit by cars crossing Bourbon Street.

Watch below:

Around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, New Orleans police responded to another shooting scene in the adjacent Iberville neighborhood just northeast of the French Quarter in which at least four people were shot, including a juvenile who was killed, authorities said. No other information was available on the Iberville incident.

The weekend gun violence in New Orleans came as the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office in Colfax, about 200 miles north of New Orleans, continue to investigate a shooting that occurred on Friday at the Louisiana Mud Fest music festival. Chris Ardon, a Zydeco accordionist and singer, was shot and wounded on stage as his group was performing, according to ABC affiliate station WGNO-TV in New Orleans. Ardon and a 14-year-old child in the crowd suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

