After Multiple Concert Cancellations DaBaby Apologizes to the LGBTQ+ Community

*Hmm, it looks like DaBaby is tired of all that concert appearance money NOT coming his way after his now infamous homophobic rant.

While performing at Rolling Loud in Miami,he said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The rapper apologized with a lengthy statement Monday saying he’s educated himself and knows better now following the vile comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,” said DaBaby in a statement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Will ‘Get Worse’ and Calls on All Americans to Get Vaccinated [VIDEO]

Still not taking complete blame for his actions, the rapper sposited that he’s a victim of high-speed social media.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.”

He went on to thank those who came to him “with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

If you haven’t head, the latest event/venue to cross him off their list was the Chicago Lollapalooza where organizers yanked him from Sunday’s lineup. Same thing for the UK’s upcoming Parklife festival