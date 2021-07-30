Silk Sonic (Anderson & Bruno) is BACK with the Funked-up and Smoothed Out ‘Skate’ | WATCH

*OK, all you Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak fans, as you know, the duo, otherwise know as Silk Sonic, blasted the door wide open with their last single, “Leave the Door Open.” Well, they heard you crying out for more of that retro-funk-soulfulness.

Here’s the bottom line: Silk Sonic is back to get you rollin’ with the funked-up and smoothed-out “Skate,” the guys’ second release. And, just like that, it looks like Bruno and Anderson are headed back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As you can see/hear, “Skate” is another funky throwback ‘70s vibe. On it, Mars sings, “Got your hair in the wind and your skin glistening/ I can smell your sweet perfume/ Mmmm, ya smell better than a barbecue/ Oh, superstar is what you are/ I’m your biggest fan/ If you’re lookin’ for a man, suga, here I am.”

The video for “Skate” was created and directed by Mars and Florent Dechard. It was co-directed by Philippe Tayag.

Here’s more via Billboard:

Silk Sonic have showed their stuff in a live context at the Grammy Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the BET Awards, where they were nominated for three trophies (video of the year, best group, and viewer’s choice).

It also reached the summit on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, becoming the fastest to reach the No. 1 spot by male artists in the chart’s history.

A studio album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, is said to be coming soon-ish.