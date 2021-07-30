Friday, July 30, 2021
Lamar Odom Has to Pay Nearly $400K in Child Support to Ex-Girlfriend

Lamar Odom - Lisa Morales (Getty)
Lamar Odom – Lisa Morales (Getty)

*Whew! Socialites, get a load of this! Lamar Odom has reportedly been ordered to shell out a huge chunk of money to his “Basketball Wives” ex-girlfriend over child support.

According to Page Six, Liza Morales sued the ex-Los Angeles Lakers back in May, claiming the former NBA star hasn’t been honoring their 2015 settlement agreement over their now-adult children. Not only did she alleged that he has been backed up on child support, but also college costs and tuition, as well as rent for the Lower Manhattan apartment where she lives with their kids’ Destiny, 23, and Lamar Jr., 19, prompting an eviction case against her, the news site notes.

Following last month’s court appearance where Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper granted Morales’ request for a default judgment against Odom, Cooper signed his judgment ordering Odom to cough up $380,549 in child support, rent arrears, college costs, and her legal fees in the case. This was all made public this Thursday, Page Six reports.

