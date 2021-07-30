Creator of ‘Raising Kanan’ Shares What Made Kanan A Villian

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and wondered what happened to the villain to make them villains? What was the moment that tipped them to the bad side?

Producer Sascha Penn had those questions and decided to create “Power Book II: Raising Kanan.” Penn was a producer on the original “Power” along with Courtney A. Kemp, they decided to make Kanan’s story first for the “Power” universe.

A lot of times TV show fans can be drawn to the bad guy because the character can be so intriguing viewers find themselves rooting for the “wrong side.” Or you may just become curious and want the writers of the show to dig deeper into the characters backstory – but that doesn’t happen often…Usually the main character or protagonist have the most story development.

We sat down with Penn to talk about what inspired him to tell Kanan’s the origin story.

“One of the reasons Kanan’s story needs to be told is because I think people were really drawn to him, compelled by him,” said Penn. In a previous interview, Kemp (“Power” creator) talked about fans wanting the original “Power” to continue, but she felt there was no longer a story there. She didn’t want to continue the show and end up creating bad TV. That is when the idea to expand the stories of the characters was born.

If you are a fan of “Power” then you know Ghost’s son Tariq was the next character to expound on, but that series is somewhat a continuation of the first series. With “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” the story goes back in time. So why was Kanan up next?

“He was the most polarizing character on the show. Those are the characters you want to explore because they are the most complicated,” said Penn.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” streams Sunday nights at 8pm PT/ET on Starz.