Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) Quits Thelonious Monk Biopic After Estate Slams Project

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Yasiin Bey — formally known as rapper Mos Defhas decided that he wants no part of a new Thelonious Monk biopic after learning the estate of the late jazz artist disapproves of the project.

As reported by Ace Showbiz, Bey was attached to the film when producer Peter Lord Moreland announced on Wednesday that production will begin next summer. Bey was tapped to portray the iconic jazz pianist in the film simply titled, Thelonious. The story will center on Monk’s artistry, struggles with mental illness, and a “spiritual love triangle between his wife Nellie and one of the world’s richest women Nica Rothschild.”

“Thelonious Sphere Monk. A leader. A Lord. A shape in space. A man from a community of devotion who lives a simple life distant from society,” Bey said in a statement. 

READ MORE: Mos Def Labeled ‘Undesirable’ by South Africa & Ordered Out of the Country; Sets Final U.S. Concerts

“I am so thrilled yasiin has signed on to play Monk, his artistic measure, his approach and so many other intangibles are perfect to bring Thelonious to life,” said producer/screenwriter, Peter Lord Moreland.

“The moment I met yasiin I knew we found our Thelonious. It’s an honor to be the first to tell this important story in an epic way since it’s never been told before, we are swinging for the fences on this one. It’s a luxury to be the team to tell this important story,” said Alberto Marzan, producer and co-founder of Jupiter Rising Film, the banner behind the project.

A day after announcing the film, Yasin Bey exited the project.

According to Ace Showbiz, his decision came hours after Thelonious Monk’s son, T.S. Monk, told Pitchfork that the biopic is “totally unauthorized!”

“I hate the script and I control the music in Thelonious’ catalogue,” T.S. Monk wrote in an email to the outlet. “There is no involvement by anyone in the Monk family with this project, and we actually condemn the effort.”

Previous articleVIDEO: Kanye West Has Inexplicably Moved Into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish ‘Donda’ Album
Next articleBlack Music Exec. Robert ‘Don Pooh’ Cummins to Open Massive Chop House in Times Square
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO