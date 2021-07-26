

*Christina Milian may sing at your wedding – as long as you’re not an ex!

Milian is back on the Netflix screen playing the lead role of aspiring pop star Erica Wilson – who lands a gig at her ex-fiancée’s wedding (Jay Pharoah) at a luxurious hotel. While trying to keep their past a secret from her ex’s future wife, Beverly (Christiani Pitts), things heat up on the resort as her ex-fiancée’s brother Caleb (Sinqua Walls) begins to fall for her.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Milian about her character, the ultimate wedding song, and wny she would never sing at an ex’s weddings.

Cole: Did you pull any inspiration from your real life to prepare for the role of Erica?

Milian: For sure! I definitely had the carpet snatched from under me during the beginning of my career in the music industry. Music is one of those dreams filled with fire and love – it’s not an easy industry, and I’ve been in Erica’s shoes before. I lost a record deal, so many promises made to me…and then it was gone. I’m a very optimistic person, and I believe there’s a reason for everything, which is why I like the role of Erica.

Cole: What do you think is the ultimate wedding song?

Millian: “All My Life” by K-Ci and JoJo

Cole: Would you sing at your ex’s wedding?

Milian: No [laughing]! I don’t think I could do what Erica did. The difference between Erica and I, is I’m over my ex, and Erica is still in love with hers. For Erica, this is her chance to see why her relationship didn’t work out and figure out if this is the love of her life.

See Milian sing for love in “Resort To Love” on Netflix July 29th.

