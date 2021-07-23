‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Michael Rooker On Why His Wig Needs It’s Own Credit | Watch

*Warner Bros. new film “The Suicide Squad” takes you on an epic comic book adventure into the DC Universe!

The star-packed cast features; Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Jennifer Holland, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, and Julio Cesar Ruiz.

Task Force X welcomes a group of newcomers – Bloodsport (Elba), Peacemaker (Cena), Weasel (Gunn), Polka Dot Man (Dastmalchian), Savant (Rooker), and King Shark (Stallone) – to take on a dangerous secret mission for Amanda Waller (Davis). The Squad members are sent to Corto Maltese, a fictional island off the coast of Argentina, to take on a dictator with a lab that could spell imminent doom for the world.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked to Michael Rooker about his character Savant – who first appeared in the 56th issue of “Birds of Prey” in August 2003. He wanted to be Batman but didn’t have all the tools. He’s a heir to a massive fortune, genius vigilante, and dabbles in the business of electronic blackmail. Rooker shared how much he dived into Savant’s backstory and why he wanted to keep the character’s wigs after filming.

Jill: As soon as Savant hits the screen, we know what his temperament will be. What was your favorite characteristic about Savant?

Michael: My hair! It really needs its own credit. Give credit where credit is due. That’s an awesome wig. They did a beautiful job. They had a wig for the dry look and a wig for the wet look. They promised they would give me the wet look wig, and they never gave it to me. So I’m like, ‘where’s my wig, babe?!’

Jill: What were you going to do with the wig? Was it going to be a special Halloween look?

Michael: It’s a beautiful wig; it’s real hair. It’s gorgeous, nice and flat. I’ve always wanted to have straight, flat hair.

Jill: When playing a character from a comic book, do you get into the backstory or create your own version?

Michael: I dig a little bit into the backstory with these kinds of stories. It opens up everything – your answers will be richer when you fill in the backstory…So, it may be completely different from the director’s backstory, which is okay. But, when you add the director’s backstory, the writer’s backstory, and the actor’s, you have an unbelievably rich and beautiful combination.

“The Suicide Squad” was written and directed by James Gunn and hits HBO Max and theaters nationwide August 6, 2021.