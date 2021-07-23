Outrage After Tucker Carlson Calls Black Capitol Police Officer an ‘Angry’ Activist [VIDEO]

*Fox News host Tucker Carlson is catching heat after he took aim at a Black police officer who said he was called the N-word while defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Carlson called the man an “angry, left-wing political activist” during his show on Wednesday.

As reported by Revolt, Carlson attacked Officer Harry Dunn on his Fox News segment. Dunn is set to testify next Tuesday (July 27) before the House of Representatives committee that will investigate the Capitol riot.

“Dunn will pretend to speak for the country’s law enforcement community, but it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop. Dunn is an angry, left-wing political activist,” Carlson said before linking the cop to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Dunn’s legal team fired off a lengthy statement in response to Carlson.

“Tonight Fox News allowed its host Tucker Carlson, who has not served a day in uniform, whether military or law enforcement, to criticize the heroism and service of African-American U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn,” attorneys David H. Laufman and Mark S. Zaid wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Our client has served 13 years in law enforcement and on January 6, 2021, fought against an insurrectionist violent crowd — no doubt many of them Carlson’s supporters — to protect the lives of our elected officials, including Vice President Pence,” they continued.

The statement added that Dunn would “lay down his life to protect a Member of Congress, regardless of being a Republican or Democrat” and said he will still testify next week before the House committee.

“Frankly, the last thing Carlson wants is for the truth to emerge of what happened that day and why,” they concluded.

When Dunn appeared on “The ReidOut” he told host Joy Reid that Black Capitol Police officers were physically and verbally harassed and threatened by racist Trump supports during the terror attack on the U.S. Capitol in January.

