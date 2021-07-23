Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father to Petition California Courts to See His Grandchildren

*Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, desperately wants to see his grandchildren.

Thomas told photographers hanging outside his Rosarito, Mexico home that he was ready to take the matter to court in an effort to see his daughter’s children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior,” said Thomas “Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal.”

“… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” Thomas added.

Thomas went on to slam Prince Harry’s plan to drop a memoir in 2022.

“Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell,” he said. “After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know what more is there to tell.”

In his book announcement, Harry said his book aims to tell “my story.”

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” Harry added.

In response to the book’s announcement, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told Fox News “this is not something we would comment on.”

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House, the book’s publisher, announced.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” the statement said.