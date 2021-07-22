Nile Rodgers, Will.i.am, DJ Cassidy & More Bounce, Skate & Roll at DiscOasis – PICs

WHO: Groovemaster Nile Rodgers, Performer DJ Cassidy, Co-Hosts Jimmy Iovine & Liberty Ross, Additional Special Guests including Adam Lambert, Allen Hughes, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Bruce Bozzi, Clare Vivier, Dita von Teese, Fortune Feimster, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jeremy Scott, Joey Zauzig, John Taylor, Jon Huertas, Kat Graham, Lexi Underwood, Lola Star, Nancy Hunt (We Are Family Foundation), Russell Peters, Stacey Sher, Tess Holliday, Will.I.Am., and more

WHAT: The DiscOasis is a music-driven interactive theatrical experience that invites guests into a fantastical garden of pure rhythm and celebration. The DiscOasis is a timed-entry, 90-120 minute walk through theatrical journey that unites art, light, disco, dance, live performances, roller skating, and good times within the South Coast Botanic Garden. Upon arrival, guests enjoy a walk through the garden’s natural paradise before being transported into The DiscOasis through the voice of The Groovemaster, the disco and funk legend Nile Rodgers. Soon guests find themselves interacting with site-specific sonic installations, dancing and skating through a glittering sonic fantasia for the soul. Skate rentals are available, and there is a full dance floor to let loose and enjoy the music. The DiscOasis VIP Night featured a special performance by DJ Cassidy.

VIP night partners included We Are Family Foundation, Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop, Flippers & Heineken.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

WHERE: South Coast Botanic Garden

26300 Crenshaw Blvd

Palos Verdes Estates

MORE: Highlights of The DiscOasis include:

Roller Disco – Guests will experience the freedom and magic of roller skating, as they skate and dance along with professional roller skaters and performers styled in fabulous costumes and glitter, throughout the garden, and alongside them in the radiant Roller Disco.

Bops, blooms, and disco balls – Imagine planting a garden by disco seeds, creating numerous site-specific disco-nature inspired installations.

Grow, Glow, and Groove Dance Floor – Revelers will express themselves on the oversized “bloom” box dance floor. Its lighting design will pulse to the rhythm’s groove, washing over the surrounding lush floral, as though music is giving life; bringing together healing, and the vital power of community.

Live choreographed dance performances throughout the evening

Retro Arcade

Curated food trucks

The charity partner for The DiscOasis is the We Are Family Foundation, a not-for-profit organization co-founded by Nile Rodgers and dedicated to the vision of a global family by creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world. (wearefamilyfoundation.org, @wearefamilyfdtn)

The DiscOasis features a food and beverage area with a curated selection of food trucks that highlight local cuisines, paying tribute to the iconic snack bar foods found in local roller rinks. Guests can also enjoy charcuterie boards in the designated picnic areas, and a unique menu of mocktails and cocktails are served as guests enjoy themselves throughout the various activities of the experience.

This limited-run experience is open to the public from now through Labor Day weekend. General admission and VIP admission tickets are on sale now at TheDiscOasis.com or (213) 267-8786. For more information please contact [email protected] or visit @discoasis #TheDiscOasis #DiscOasis.

source: SLATE PR