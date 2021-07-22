Thursday, July 22, 2021
He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend Rada-Breakfast-Club
Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend, Mizz Rada, live, on The Breakfast Club

*Hey folks, join us in congratulating Michael Blackson and girlfriend Mizz Rada who just got engaged!

The comedian popped the big question during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. Blackson was in the middle of praising his girlfriend for having his back when he decided to make the big move. He also noted that she’s “loving and never wanted anything” from him: “Nothing at all. She don’t want presents, money, she don’t want nothing at all,” he said.

From there, DJ Envy asked him if he would ever get married. After explaining why marriage is important to him, he asked Rada to come close and then took a ring out of his bag. He then got on his knee and asked the big question to which she said “yes.” Congrats!

