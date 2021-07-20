Olympic Athletes to Sleep on Cardboard Beds to Curb Sex Amid Pandemic

*Olympic officials are said to be concerned about athletes having sex and spreading disease during the summer games in Tokyo, which is why competitors will sleep on cardboard beds.

Per Page Six, Olympic officials have set up 18,000 cardboard beds in Olympic Village, known to be a hot spot for hanky pinky.

The outlet writes…“They are distributing a cache of condoms to the athletes, as they have at every Olympic Games since 1988. This year, the condom tally is 160,000. Still, that’s a far cry from the 450,000 doled out for the last summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.”

“Our intent and goal is not for athletes to use the condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their own countries,” the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee said in a statement to Japan Today.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” American distance runner Paul Chelimo tweeted.

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” Chelimo cracked. “I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.”

Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan posted a video of the cardboard beds on Twitter and noted that they’re perfectly sturdy.

McClenaghan’s video shows him bouncing up and down on the bed, seemingly disagreeing with reports that they are “anti-sex beds.”

Olympic officials jokingly praised McClenaghan “for debunking the myth.”

“You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys – the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!”

Meanwhile, Japan has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo amid the pandemic, prompting a ban on international spectators at the summer games.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held July 23 to August 8.