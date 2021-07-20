Black Twitter Begs Tyler Perry to Hire Writers After Actor Says He Wants His Prostate Tickled [WATCH]

*Fans of Tyler Perry are giving him the side-eye over his writing skills after one of his actors said he wants his prostate ticked during a recent episode of “Sistas.”

In the viral scene, Calvin (played by actor Anthony Dalton) breaks up with Sabrina (played by Novi Brown). As she pleads with him to stay, he lists the reasons why their relationship simply won’t work.

“Let’s just end this. I’m just too much for you. Me, my two dads, me being in touch with my feminine side, my lace underwear. Hell, even me liking my prostate tickled!”

The prostate, or male G spot, is a small organ that provides pleasure when stimulated by a penis, fingers or an object inserted into the rectum.

Watch the scene that’s got Black Twitter all riled up below.

WTF is wrong with Tyler Perry?!! pic.twitter.com/9bPn6Y5pwT — ☥ Virgin Mary (@_realjgoodwin) July 14, 2021

Tyler admitted last year that doesn’t have a writer’s room and writes all of his show’s scripts himself. Fans are now demanding that he hire some experienced writers so Perry can focus primarily on directing.

“The thing [is] Tyler Perry could be giving young black talented writers opportunities but be rather recycle plots and story lines from 10 years ago and i like don’t get it,” wrote one Twitter user, per Vlad TV, while another tweeted, “Look, I appreciate what Tyler Perry has done for black people making movies, lifting up actors and workers, but I’mma need this n**** to uplift some writing talent.”

The Hollywood mogul has heard all the criticism and late last year he announced plans to bring changes to his studio in Atlanta by hiring a team of writers.

“So, I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room,” Perry said in a video shared to Instagram in January. “And, most of the time, there are 10 people or 12 or whatever that write on these television shows. Well, I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”

In an interview with men’s magazine Level, he recalled the challenges he faced hiring Black writers early in his career, and how this led to his “NO WRITERS ROOM” policy.

“So, when I first started my career, I got a deal with TBS. When it was time to staff, I went to DGA, SAG, and IATSE and I told them, “TBS isn’t paying me the money upfront — I’m financing these shows myself. I’m not Sony, I’m not Disney; I need to work out a deal for pay rates,” Perry said. “They worked out great deals for me. At the time, I had a bunch of writers who were nonunion, and I was unhappy with every single script they wrote. They were not speaking to the voice. They just didn’t get it.”