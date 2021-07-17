Saturday, July 17, 2021
Actress LisaRaye McCoy Received At the Royal Palace in Agona Kwanyako (Ghana) – Photos/Video

By Fisher Jack
LisaRaye Ghana - King YAHWEH introducing LisaRaye as a Queen Mother (1)
King YAHWEH introducing LisaRaye as a Queen Mother

*Flashback: September ‘19, just prior to the global pandemic, LisaRaye McCoy was crowned in the USA as a new Queen Mother in Agona, Kwanyako, Ghana in association with King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of Yahweh (TKOY). As royalty, she is commissioned to inspire and support the youth and work in community in development projects.

TKOY has continued humanitarian work throughout the crisis leveraging other forms of networking even during these troubled times. Finally, as the international borders begin to open and loosen travel restrictions, the global work continues.

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye with Queen Mother Yahweh, Yahweh Noble and Frank Kwesi Ocran
LisaRaye with Queen Mother Yahweh, Yahweh Noble and Frank Kwesi Ocran

LisaRaye and her entourage arrived at Kwanyako Palace approximately 9:30 am in Agona Kwanyako Ghana’s Central Region, lead by Frank Kwesi Ocran.

According to inside sources, the expectations of the community and opinion leaders were of high spirit coupled with a receptive atmosphere. Her entourage engaged with the traditional leadership of the community and indigenes who were present.

As customs and tradition demands rituals were performed and pleasantries exchanged, all in good faith and for the development of the community and also to welcome LisaRaye to her homeland.

During the visit, LisaRaye embarked upon a tour of some parts of the land. They were received into the Palace with culture performance by Nananom culture troupe.

After the exchange of pleasantries,  LisaRaye addressed the audience which was comprised of the paramount chief, other chiefs and officials, members of the royal Family, and members of the community.

LisaRaye Ghana - King YAHWEH and LisaRaye after her crowning
King YAHWEH and LisaRaye after her crowning

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye and Chief
LisaRaye and Chief

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye and The Paramount Chief and other Chiefs with Queen Mother Yahweh
LisaRaye and The Paramount Chief and other Chiefs with Queen Mother Yahweh

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye and The Paramount Chief of Agona Kwanyako of Ghanas Central Region
LisaRaye and The Paramount Chief of Agona Kwanyako of Ghanas Central Region

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye and The Paramount Chief
LisaRaye and The Paramount Chief

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye sitting
LisaRaye sitting

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye with celebratory dancers and Entourage
LisaRaye with celebratory dancers and Entourage

During her speech, LisaRaye promised to build vocational centre for the ladies and create an avenue for developmental skills. She also promised to resource Nananom culture troupe.

LisaRaye promised to come next year to initiate most of the developmental projects she pledged.

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye with Queen Mother Yahweh and Entourage
LisaRaye with Queen Mother Yahweh and Entourage

LisaRaye Ghana - LisaRaye with Queen Mother Yahweh
LisaRaye with Queen Mother Yahweh

LisaRaye Ghana - King YAHWEH and LisaRaye
King YAHWEH and LisaRaye

Fisher Jack

