*Flashback: September ‘19, just prior to the global pandemic, LisaRaye McCoy was crowned in the USA as a new Queen Mother in Agona, Kwanyako, Ghana in association with King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of Yahweh (TKOY). As royalty, she is commissioned to inspire and support the youth and work in community in development projects.

TKOY has continued humanitarian work throughout the crisis leveraging other forms of networking even during these troubled times. Finally, as the international borders begin to open and loosen travel restrictions, the global work continues.

LisaRaye and her entourage arrived at Kwanyako Palace approximately 9:30 am in Agona Kwanyako Ghana’s Central Region, lead by Frank Kwesi Ocran.

According to inside sources, the expectations of the community and opinion leaders were of high spirit coupled with a receptive atmosphere. Her entourage engaged with the traditional leadership of the community and indigenes who were present.

As customs and tradition demands rituals were performed and pleasantries exchanged, all in good faith and for the development of the community and also to welcome LisaRaye to her homeland.

During the visit, LisaRaye embarked upon a tour of some parts of the land. They were received into the Palace with culture performance by Nananom culture troupe.

After the exchange of pleasantries, LisaRaye addressed the audience which was comprised of the paramount chief, other chiefs and officials, members of the royal Family, and members of the community.

During her speech, LisaRaye promised to build vocational centre for the ladies and create an avenue for developmental skills. She also promised to resource Nananom culture troupe.

LisaRaye promised to come next year to initiate most of the developmental projects she pledged.