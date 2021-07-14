Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Video: Watch the Beautiful Hank Aaron Tribute that Preceded MLB All-Star Game

*Major League Baseball honored the late Henry “Hank” Aaron just before the start of Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Denver’s Coors Field. The 25-time All-Star Atlanta Braves right fielder died on Jan. 22 at age 86.

His widow Billye, the first African-American woman in the Southeast to co-host a daily talk show, was accompanied to home plate by the Braves’ Freddie Freeman and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Just before the national anthems, she was presented a Braves’ jersey in the 1974 style used when Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record, a shirt signed by all All-Stars. She also was given a portrait of Aaron created by Colorado-based artist Kaylee Bender. A video tribute to Aaron included Willie Mays tipping his cap.

Every player wore No. 44 in Aaron’s honor during workouts and the home run derby on Monday. A “44” was also etched in right field for the game, as well.

Watch the full tribute from a spectator’s view below:

