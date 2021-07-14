Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Celebrates Her Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith has stunned social media with new images showing off her dramatic weight loss.

In a TikTok video, Sy’rai, 19, posted a montage of images of herself over the years with the last one highlighting her noticeable transformation.

The video doesn’t detail how long she’s been on this weight loss journey or her weight loss regiment, but her famous mother noted in the comments of one post: “Nobody truly knows what she’s been through. So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy,” brandy wrote. 

Check out the post below.

Sy’rai captioned her post, “I’M BACK” and the hashtag #foryou.

Ray J, Sy’rai’s uncle, hopped in the comments and wrote, “my niece – so beautiful!!”

Sy’rai celebrated a birthday this past June, and Brandy celebrated her in a post shared on Instagram, writing: “ I love you more than I can express. I am grateful to be your Mommy and so blessed to watch you grow into a beautiful 19 year old. You have such a promising future ahead of you and I will be right by your side. ”

Check out some of Sy’rai’s IG posts below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rai (@syraismith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rai (@syraismith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rai (@syraismith)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

