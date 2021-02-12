Todrick Hall, Brandy Lead ‘Cinderella’ Cast in Medley Video Before Disney+ Debut (Watch)

*Fans of the 1997 melanin-enhanced remake of Cinderella, with Brandy in the title role, got a special surprise ahead of the film’s midnight arrival on Disney+.

Brandy teamed with singer/choreographer Todrick Hall to perform a medley of her songs from the Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella soundtrack, and to shoot a music video, featuring original cast members Victor Garber (King Maximillian), Paolo Montalban (Prince Christopher), Jason Alexander (Lionel), Veanne Cox (Calliope), Bernadette Peters (Stepmother) and Whoopi Goldberg (Queen Constantina).

“In 1997 I saw ‘Cinderella’ starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true!” Todrick tweeted along with the release of the video.

Watch below: