*During Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Caitlyn Jenner was hit with transphobic comments by a heckler who called her Bruce and branded her a “sick freak.”

A video posted to Twitter on Saturday by the page @PatriotTakes shows the moment it all went down. The heckler started the verbal attack as the aspiring California governor chatted with fans in the lobby of the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. The man can be heard shouting: “Hey Bruce. Bruce. What do you think of the stuff they’re teaching in schools regarding the LGBTQ? Bout Jesus Christ Bruce, don’t forget about Jesus.” He then added: “Look at that sick freak.”

Jenner did not acknowledge or entertain the man and even pretended not to notice the heckler as she walked through the lobby and into a waiting SUV.

Watch/listen as man at CPAC calls Caitlyn Jenner “Bruce” and then says “look at that sick freak”: