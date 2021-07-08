Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

‘Please Take Shelter Immediately’: City Girls Drop Missy Elliot-Directed Video for ‘Twerkulator’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

City-Girls-Twerkulator-Missy-Elliott
City Girls – Twerkulator music video

*”This is not a test! Everyone, please take shelter immediately! The Twerkulators have already taken over Twerk City and you don’t have much time!”

Those are the words of warning from Missy Elliott in the beginning of City Girls’ new music video for “Twerkulator,” directed by Misdemeanor herself. The long anticipated, twerk-packed visual dropped Wednesday (July 7) and opens with a giant Twerkulator monster running amok through Twerk-City.

The Miami hip-hop duo of Yung Miami and JT went viral on Tik Tok after “Twerkulator” was leaked on the internet last year. After its official release, the track debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 19 on theHot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In June, the pair gave fans the first live performance of “Twerkulator” at the 2021 BET Awards.

The “Twerkulator” video is just what you’d expect from Elliott at the helm – lots of special effects (as Twerkulators appear to twerk against teetering skyscrapers); and vibrant colors, from the wardrobe, to the makeup and hair, to a set design under the creative direction of famed photographer Derek Blanks.

Watch the visual feast below:

Previous articleTrina Braxton Says Towanda’s Not Broke, Dishes on the Sisters, Marriage, Cheating & Hot Sauce
Next articleBrazen AF! Multiple Shoplifters Hit San Francisco Neiman Marcus and Flee in Broad Daylight (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO