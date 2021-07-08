‘Please Take Shelter Immediately’: City Girls Drop Missy Elliot-Directed Video for ‘Twerkulator’ (Watch)

*”This is not a test! Everyone, please take shelter immediately! The Twerkulators have already taken over Twerk City and you don’t have much time!”

Those are the words of warning from Missy Elliott in the beginning of City Girls’ new music video for “Twerkulator,” directed by Misdemeanor herself. The long anticipated, twerk-packed visual dropped Wednesday (July 7) and opens with a giant Twerkulator monster running amok through Twerk-City.

The Miami hip-hop duo of Yung Miami and JT went viral on Tik Tok after “Twerkulator” was leaked on the internet last year. After its official release, the track debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 19 on theHot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In June, the pair gave fans the first live performance of “Twerkulator” at the 2021 BET Awards.

The “Twerkulator” video is just what you’d expect from Elliott at the helm – lots of special effects (as Twerkulators appear to twerk against teetering skyscrapers); and vibrant colors, from the wardrobe, to the makeup and hair, to a set design under the creative direction of famed photographer Derek Blanks.

Watch the visual feast below: