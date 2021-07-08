Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Past Addiction Issues [WATCH]

*Jada Pinkett Smith got candid about her past addiction issues during Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”

The Hollywood veteran said she’s a “walking miracle” after kicking her substance abuse issues.

Smith said she had developed a tolerance to hard liquor, ecstasy and weed.

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” she shared on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” “Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.

READ MORE: Willow Smith Recalls Racism Jada Pinkett Smith Experienced While Touring with Metal Band

“I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive,” she continued. “But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to — it’ll take me two bottles to get to … Okay, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

Smith said she mostly indulged on the weekends.

“When it’s time to go, we gonna go,” she said. “So I wasn’t the type of person who was drinking every day, I was like a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go.”

Pinkett Smith also admitted that she was so high on the set of 1996’s “The Nutty Professor” that she passed out.

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy,” she recalled. “And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

Smith, who previously admitted she had an addiction to porn, noted that addition issues run deep in her family. Her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, previously opened up about how she battled a heroin addiction.

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that,” said Pinkett Smith. “People will not believe.”

Watch the full Red Table Talk episode above.