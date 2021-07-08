Thursday, July 8, 2021
FCC Received Only 3 Complaints About Lil Nas X Kissing a Man During BET Awards

By Ny MaGee
*The LGBTQIAP+ agenda to encourage the nation to celebrate non-procreative sex appears to be making progress. 

While Lil Nas X triggered online criticism for kissing a male dancer during his performance at the BET Awards, the FCC only received 3 complaints about it, according to TMZ. So, progress, right?

Here’s more from the outlet: 

TMZ’s obtained the complaints filed to the Federal Communications Commission and there were merely 3 of them made in after Lil Nas’ much-talked about performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” … which he buttoned with the kiss.

One viewer from the Bronx wrote to the FCC around 1 AM … “I was very disturbed to see 2 men practically having sexual in the stage when the awards show is supposed to be a family show. It’s ridiculous and children and adults are being forced to endure this. Unacceptable and I will be unsubscribing from BET network. DISGUSTING AND DISTURBING!!!!!!!!”

Another pissed off viewer wrote, “During a performance 2 gay men kissed. Why are you showing this on tv. It is disgusting and wrong for kids to see because it’s unnatural.” #Ugh.

The third complaint reportedly came from a guy in Philly who took issue with the rapper promoting satanism. 

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Reacts to Homophobic Comments After Performing Song About Gay Sex at BET Awards

We previously reported… Lil Nas X responded to the homophobic comments he received for hitting the BET Awards red carpet wearing a dress and kissing a man during his song about gay sex.

The hip-hop star kicked off his rant by responding to an older gay man who criticized his “sexual” performance.

“y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves.”

“i love who i am and whatever i decide to do,” he added. “get there.”

In case you missed it, check out Lil Nas X’s BET Awards performance via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleToky-NO: Spectators ‘to be BANNED’ from Olympics After Covid Spike
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

The news you want – unfiltered.
COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

