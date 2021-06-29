Lil Nas X Reacts to Homophobic Comments After Performing Song About Gay Sex at BET Awards

*Lil Nas X has responded to the homophobic comments he’s been receiving since hitting the BET Awards red carpet wearing a dress. He also kissed one of his dancers onstage during his performance of a song about gay sex.

The hip-hop star kicked off his rant by responding to an older gay man criticizing his “sexual” performance.

“y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves.”

“i love who i am and whatever i decide to do,” he added. “get there.”

In case you missed it, check out Nas X’s BET Awards performance below.

When one Twitter user commented, “being gay doesn’t mean you have to look or act the part of a fem,” Lil Nas wrote in response, “wearing traditional male clothing and using lebron memes will not help you make straight friends bro give it up.”

“You’re right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go,” Lil Nas tweeted. “I’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do.”

He later added, “it took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love.”

like the song is literally about gay sex what y’all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake? https://t.co/bzStSa3pYY — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

After a fan urged the rapper to “promote safe sex,” Lil Nas explained that wasn’t his job. “i don’t have to promote s- babe, i do as i please. i’m not passing out condoms at the motherf-n bet awards,” he wrote.

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019 and has since used his sexuality as a prop to make money and stir controversy.