*Question. Have you been missing that incredible and distinctive voice of Stephanie Mills? Yes, she’s been doing lots of dates (save for the pandemic) over last several years. However, she hasn’t released any new recordings in well over a decade and a half.

On the other hand, let’s just say it’s a new day ’cause Ms. Mills has just put out her new single called “Let’s Do the Right Thing.”

Here’s what Soul Tracks had to say about Stephanie’s new song:

“Galvanized by the abhorrent killing of George Floyd, the universal stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and racism continuing to rear its ugly head in everyday life, Mills collaborated with Marcus Malone to pen the straight-ahead ode to putting social consciousness and good for all over personal disgruntlements and vendettas. The horn- and string-inspired arrangement bears slight traces of her signature ‘80s ballad, “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” while the crisp and vibrant delivery brings the message home that “A world full of hate is so hard to take.” At just over two minutes in length, however, one wishes that she would have carried the anthemic number just a little further.”

Take a look at Stephanie Mills’ video (below) for “Let’s Do the Right Thing” and let us know how her call to action inspires you!

