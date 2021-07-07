The Sports World is Punishing Black Women for Being Black Women (Commentary)

*(Via Insider) Millions of people fell in love with Sha’carri Richardson after she took America’s Olympic track and field qualifiers by storm and gave an incredibly endearing interview afterwards, emitting a kind of excitement that can only be described as contagious.

In addition to becoming the fastest woman in America, the 21-year-old soon also became an inspiration for Black people, having completed the Olympian effort while making sure to embrace style — donning an orange wig and long acrylic nails.

But on July 2, it was announced that she would be suspended for 30 days due to testing positive for marijuana. The suspension means she almost certainly won’t be able to compete in the individual 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had a great chance to win the US a gold medal.

In the viral interview post-qualifier, Sha’carri explodes with joy, screaming “I’m going to Tokyo!” But unfortunately for her, the regulators of the sports world have stifled this triumph. They’ve been busy attempting to limit the success of Black athletes — especially women.

