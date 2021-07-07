Kevin Hart Manhandled Like a Rag Doll By His Trainer (Watch)

*Kevin Hart’s trainer doesn’t not appreciate anyone talking about his kids, not even his famous client, who got a playful reminder of his trainer’s wrath – and strength as punishment.

In video that has gone viral, fitness trainer Ron Everline is shown roughhousing in the pool with Hart and their families. It was all fun and games, but Everline had Hart in a serious headlock and repeatedly dunked him under the water.

“What you say? What you say? …What you say about my kids?” repeated Everline as he dunked the comedian over and over and over, to the delight of bystanders young and old nearby.

The clip, shared to Everline’s Instagram account, was captioned: “Happy Sunday! He said something about my kids…sorry ladies…lol what a great time! 😂😂😂”

Watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Boss Everline (@justtrain)



Not to be outdone, Hart made sure to get revenge. In a separate video, he posted him and Eniko on a jet ski purposely soaking Everline and his wife in a wave of water.

”So after my trainer @justtrain dunked me several times in the pool I strategically put this plan together… me & my wife were on the jet skis and we waited for @justtrain & his wife @dominiquebreanna to sit and get completely relaxed on the boat and then WHAAAAAAAM 😂😂😂,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch below: