Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Kevin Hart Manhandled Like a Rag Doll By His Trainer (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart being dunked by his trainer Ron Everline on Sunday, July 4, 2021

*Kevin Hart’s trainer doesn’t not appreciate anyone talking about his kids, not even his famous client, who got a playful reminder of his trainer’s wrath – and strength as punishment.

In video that has gone viral, fitness trainer Ron Everline is shown roughhousing in the pool with Hart and their families. It was all fun and games, but Everline had Hart in a serious headlock and repeatedly dunked him under the water.

“What you say? What you say? …What you say about my kids?” repeated Everline as he dunked the comedian over and over and over, to the delight of bystanders young and old nearby.

The clip, shared to Everline’s Instagram account, was captioned: “Happy Sunday! He said something about my kids…sorry ladies…lol what a great time! 😂😂😂”

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ron Boss Everline (@justtrain)


Not to be outdone, Hart made sure to get revenge. In a separate video, he posted him and Eniko on a jet ski purposely soaking Everline and his wife in a wave of water.

”So after my trainer @justtrain dunked me several times in the pool I strategically put this plan together… me & my wife were on the jet skis and we waited for @justtrain & his wife @dominiquebreanna to sit and get completely relaxed on the boat and then WHAAAAAAAM 😂😂😂,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Previous articleStephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ ‘Black Widow’: ‘I’m Embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson’
Next articleTeen Girls Sentenced to Juvenile Detention Until Age 21 for Murder of Uber Eats Driver [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO