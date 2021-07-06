Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

House Party reboot (Instagram)*Bill Bellamy, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, and Andrew Santino are the latest to be added to New Line’s re-imagining of House Party, the 1990 cult classic comedy.

The trio join Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly, among others, on the roll call for the remake, which is intended to stream on HBO Max.

Music video director Calmatic is making his feature directing debut with Party, which is being produced by The SpringHill Company, the banner run by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The original movie focused on two best friends and their efforts to throw the party of the year and their hijinks involving bullies, parents, girls and police.

Reginald Hudlin, who wrote and directed the original, is exec producing with Warrington Hudlin. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of SpringHill are also exec producing. #houseparty

