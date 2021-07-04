11-Year-Old Girl Has a Baby & Breaks a Record in the UK / VIDEO

*We’ve heard of teen-aged pregnancy alright but this is another level – the earliest of early adolescent pregnancy (expecting at 10-years-old)? Plus, real baby childbirth we’re talking. The infant is not a Cabbage Patch Kid. It’s true, an 11-year-old girl in the United Kingdom is a new mom.

“This is the youngest mother I’ve heard of,” said Dr. Carol Cooper. “Weight affects many hormones. And because children are heavier, puberty is happening earlier these days,” she told the The Sun according to Complex.

11-years-old is in fact young. But can you believe its not the youngest? Far away in Peru many years ago Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado, was the youngest confirmed mother in history when she gave birth at age 5. According to Wikipedia no one understood back then how it was possible a child so young (four-years-old) could conceive and they said it must’ve been extreme precocious pregnancy.

But Peru is a third world country and for the UK and even for America – having a baby at 11 years old is too young. In fact social services has rightly opened and investigation. They want to know who did it.

Dr. Cooper said typically a girl can reach puberty anytime between eight and 14 years old and the average age is 11.

The UK girl found out she was pregnant when she was 10 years old. And every one was shocked, according to a family acquaintance.

At 30 weeks in – the girl gave birth.

“There’s a higher risk of a low-birthweight baby, pre-eclampsia, premature labor, and many infections,” Dr. Cooper said. But the child and her baby were both healthy.

And now the UK girl is the youngest-mom every in the country known to have a baby reports The Sun.

“There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying,” the family acquaintance said.

