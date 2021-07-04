Sunday, July 4, 2021
HomeRelationshipsFamily - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

11-Year-Old Girl Has a Baby & Breaks a Record in the UK / VIDEO

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

Newborn
Getty image – Newborn

*We’ve heard of teen-aged pregnancy alright but this is another level – the earliest of early adolescent pregnancy (expecting at 10-years-old)? Plus, real baby childbirth we’re talking. The infant is not a Cabbage Patch Kid. It’s true, an 11-year-old girl in the United Kingdom is a new mom.

“This is the youngest mother I’ve heard of,” said Dr. Carol Cooper. “Weight affects many hormones. And because children are heavier, puberty is happening earlier these days,” she told the The Sun according to Complex.

11-years-old is in fact young. But can you believe its not the youngest? Far away in Peru many years ago Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado, was the youngest confirmed mother in history when she gave birth at age 5. According to Wikipedia no one understood back then how it was possible a child so young (four-years-old) could conceive and they said it must’ve been extreme precocious pregnancy.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Just Let Her Run!’ The Sports World Shows Love/Support for Sha’Carri Richardson / VIDEO


But Peru is a third world country and for the UK and even for America – having a baby at 11 years old is too young. In fact social services has rightly opened and investigation. They want to know who did it.

Dr. Cooper said typically a girl can reach puberty anytime between eight and 14 years old and the average age is 11.

The UK girl found out she was pregnant when she was 10 years old. And every one was shocked, according to a family acquaintance.

At 30 weeks in – the girl gave birth.

“There’s a higher risk of a low-birthweight baby, pre-eclampsia, premature labor, and many infections,” Dr. Cooper said. But the child and her baby were both healthy.

And now the UK girl is the youngest-mom every in the country known to have a baby reports The Sun.

“There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying,” the family acquaintance said.

The Sun Facts

    • Before now the youngest mother to give birth in the U.K. was Tressa Middleton, who delivered her baby in 2006 at 12 years old.
    • A 12-year-old mother and 13-year-old father gave birth to a child, becoming the youngest set of parents in the UK in 2014.

 

Previous articleGeorgia Democrats Back AG Garland’s Lawsuit On Voting Laws And Say They Are Being Purged Over Race
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

Social Heat

Vape Company Drops Kyle Massey in Wake of Sexual Felony Charge – Mom Still Defends Him / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO