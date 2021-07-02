Friday, July 2, 2021
‘Just Let Her Run!’ The Sports World Shows Love/Support for Sha’Carri Richardson / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Sha'Carri Richardson (pointing) Gettyimages-1325108045
Sha’Carri Richardson – Gettyimages

*As it should be, Sha’Carri Richardson is getting a lot of love and support from a lot of people including some of the country’s top athletes.

As we’ve reported, the U.S. Olympic sprinter has been in the spotlight the last several days because of after testing positive for marijuana a month before the Tokyo Games.

The good news is that while Richardson’s suspension won’t allow her to run the 100 meters in the Tokyo Olympics, there’s an outside chance she will be able to run in the 4×100 relay.

On Friday (07-02-21) Richardson admitted to Savannah Guthrie on the “Today Show” that she turned to marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother, news of which was broken to her by a reporter she called a “total stranger.”

Another thing to keep in mind is that weed/marijuana legal in Oregon, where she was at the time of ingestion.

Also on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other athletes from across the U.S. voiced their support for Richardson, while also offering their thoughts on the suspension.

 

Fisher Jack

