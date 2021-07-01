Geraldo Reacts to Cosby’s Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction: ‘How Will He Get His Two Years Back?’

*Geraldo Rivera is catching heat for painting Bill Cosby as the real victim during his Fox News segment on Wednesday.

His remarks came following Cosby’s release from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

The court agreed to review two aspects of Cosby’s case. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. The other examined Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cosby has been hoping the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, would reverse his conviction in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby’s lawyers say the trial was flawed because five other accusers were allowed to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager.

They also say the judge should not have let the jury hear Cosby’s damaging testimony from accuser Andrea Constand’s related civil suit.

READ MORE: Outrage After Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Cosby’s Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s sexual assault conviction this week and vacated Cosby’s sexual assault conviction. The judges ordered the former TV star to be released from prison and he can not be retried for the alleged sexual assault on Constand in 2018.

Appearing on Fox News to discuss the ruling, Rivera felt the judge overseeing Cosby’s case went “way over the line in allowing unrelated victims’ testimony” during the trial, Rivera exclaimed: “What they did to this guy was mob justice!”

Adding that it was “grotesquely unfair” to bring in witnesses to help support Constand’s case.

“How is he going to get back the two years that he has lost now?” Rivera fumed. “This never should have happened.”

Fox anchor John Roberts noted that the “58 women who say he did to them what they say he did ever get back any sense of justice” following Cosby’s release from prison.

Rivera believes they should have spoken up sooner.

“John, you are absolutely right. The hearts go out to the victims,” he said. “They should have gone to a prosecutor when their cases were ripe for justice, I am sorry they are not getting a sense of moral fulfillment or rehabilitation or repair for the damage that this man probably did to them, but that is not the way that the justice system works.”

He later added, “So as we rightfully broadcast and published the anguish of victims who are disappointed here, remember also, Bill Cosby has a wife,” Rivera said. “Bill Cosby did two years on a case that never should’ve been brought, legally speaking.”

Rivera continued: “Great, he did two years, so that is the pound of flesh here. He paid big time. His career destroyed, his reputation ruined, he was such a big part of pride in family and Black families and all American families, he was America’s dad, you know, and what happened to him to be absolutely destroyed, you know, it was—remember that there are two sides to the story.”