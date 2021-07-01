Thursday, July 1, 2021
‘Black is Beautiful’ Beer Raises Money and Awareness for Racial Justice Causes (Watch)

baskerville
Marcus Baskerville

*Marcus Baskerville from San Antonio crafted a beer called ‘Black is Beautiful’ that has gone viral and raised millions of dollars around the world.

The 10% ABV stout, which uses flaked oats, dark chocolate and black malts, is meant to showcase different shades of black. Baskerville, 36, came up with the idea and recipe for Black Is Beautiful stout last in May 2020 to increase awareness of racial injustice. Last summer, Weathered Souls published its Black Is Beautiful recipe so that other brewers could produce the stout, so long as a portion of their proceeds support social-justice initiatives in their communities.

Fewer than 70 Black-owned breweries operate in the United States. According to the Brewers Association, a U.S. trade group for craft brewers, as of 2019, 89% of craft brewers in the country were white.

Below, CBS This Morning has his story:

Previous articleMegan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1M in Stock, Launches ‘Investing for Hotties’ Video Series [WATCH]
