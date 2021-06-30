Black News Anchor Uses Her TV Voice to Scare a Phone Scammer (Watch)

*FOX 5 DC’s Jeannette Reyes is already a viral sensation for her TikTok that shows her treating her return home from work as a news event, narrating the scene in her anchor voice as her unsuspecting husband shakes his head and looks annoyed.

Her latest TikTok has also gained national attention because we’ve all wanted to do this to those irritating phone scammers. When Reyes recently got a call from a scammer who said she’d be arrested if she didn’t pay an outstanding balance in her name of over $2,700, she came up with a plan … and put the whole thing on video. When the scammer asked for her credit card number, she gave it to him. With that code-switching “anchor voice.”

“3..2..1…good evening, we are live on television right now with an investigation into scam callers. We have the FBI on the line. They are tracking this phone number as we speak. Sir, what is your full name again?”

*crickets* Then, *the three-beep hang up sound.*

Watch the unedited video below: