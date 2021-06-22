Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Heads Up on Adrian Marcel: He’s Taking Classic R&B to New Levels with New EP / Video

By Fisher Jack
Adrian Marcel (b&w)
Adrian Marcel

*A heads up that Adrian Marcel is soon announcing his upcoming EP “Marcel” coming out this Fall. With almost 10 years in the music business and known for his buttery vocals and authentic r&b sound combined with a charming yet rugged appeal, Adrian has created a lane in the genre that differentiates him from his peers. His musical role models include Ginuwine, Al Green, D’Angelo, Maxwell and more.

Adrian has had a string of success with his 7 Days of Weak mixtape presented by Raphael Saadiq in 2013 and his first RIAA-certified platinum hit single, “2AM” (81 million + views on YouTube) featuring Sage the Gemini in 2014. The new EP shifts from his previous boy next door profile to one of a more mature, established and timeless act. He drops his first name for simply “Marcel,” an alter ego persona, created as a rebirth to his brand. No dancing, no gimmicks, no tricks, just seasoned and confident vocals and feel good r&b music.

The first single “I gotchu” speaks on the sides of love that not everyone on the outside looking in sees,” he says.

The smooth mid tempo track has all the makings of a Summer lovers anthem.

“This is music for the soul, for the everyday people and their everyday situations. Lyrics that are vulnerable yet masculine.” he continues.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player to Announce He's Gay [WATCH]

Beyond music, Adrian has been busy with his acting career, starring in the sitcom “Leon’s Lounge” which airs on BLK Prime. In his free time, Adrian enjoys construction, real estate, cooking and fitness. He lives in California.

Fisher Jack

