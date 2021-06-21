*On May 4, 2020, one of the bloodiest and cruelest beatings by law enforcement of a Black citizen took place.

At about 2am, Mr. Christopher Bailey was driving home from work on Prairie Avenue near the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood. He worked for a private company that sorts mail for the U.S. Postal Service and therefore he was an essential worker, permitted to be out after curfew during the pandemic.

A letter from his employer sits on his dashboard, identifying Mr. Bailey, 37, as an essential worker and gainfully employed. He was wearing his work uniform.

LA County Sheriff deputies Kevin Walker and Shawn Groves pulled Mr. Bailey over supposedly for speeding and straddling the lane (not staying within one lane). Mr. Bailey complied with all deputy directives and stepped out of the vehicle.

After exiting his vehicle and according to deputy Walker’s own police report, deputy Walker struck Mr. Bailey’s face with a closed fist at least 27-32 times, supposedly because Mr. Bailey elbowed him and began resisting.

Several more deputies arrived and a total of 7 deputies, named in the lawsuit, pummeled Mr. Bailey face with closed fists, placed him in chokeholds, kneed him in the ribs, and attempted to hobble him. At one point, Mr. Bailey could hear a deputy say, “pull his pants down” and he felt tugging at his pants. Mr. Bailey’s injuries included numerous taser burns on his lower stomach and near his groin area.

Only recently, 2 witnesses and a video recording were discovered. The video captured the aftermath of the beating in which Christopher Bailey looked barely alive and heard saying “I want to live” as he was lifted into an ambulance by paramedics. In an internal affairs investigation, one of the witnesses reported that when she arrived, she saw deputies kneeling on Mr. Bailey’s back and shoulders and that Mr. Bailey was not resisting arrest.

Toni Jaramilla, who represents Mr. Bailey in the civil rights lawsuit, says “The deputies claim that Mr. Bailey was resisting arrest and that they supposedly feared for their life. This is false. They say that in order to justify their criminal, gang-thug conduct. It does not take 7 deputies to arrest one man of average build. We ask that District Attorney Gascón investigate and file criminal charges against each and everyone of the deputies who almost took Mr. Bailey’s life.”

The District Attorney’s office (at the time, under Jackie Lacey) charged Mr. Bailey with 3 felony counts of resisting arrest and Health and Safety Code violations.

Brian Dunn, managing partner of The Cochran Firm- Los Angeles also represents Christopher Bailey and successfully got all felony charges dropped. According to Mr.Dunn:

“What happened to Christopher Bailey can only be described as torture and represents a pure human rights violation.”

Christopher Bailey is trying to recover from his injuries and has to undergo several more surgeries to regain improved vision in his left eye.

“I am grateful to be alive and wish to thank my family and friends for their prayers and support. I am also very thankful for my doctors and surgeons at UCLA-Harbor and for my legal team for their countless hours of work helping me.”

RE: SEVEN LA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPUTIES BEAT CHRISTOPHER BAILEY (BLACK) SO BRUTALLY, THAT HE HAD TO UNDERGO 3 PLASTIC SURGERIES TO REPAIR MULTIPLE FRACTURES TO FACE, INCLUNG FRACTURES TO HIS EYE ORBITALS AND NOSE. MORE SURGERIES EXPECTED TO REPAIR MULTIPLE FACIAL AND DENTAL FRACTURES INCLUDING MISSING TEETH. PERMANENT VISION IMPAIRMENT.

Announcing the filing of a civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Central District

Christopher Bailey v. County of Los Angeles, Deputies Kevin Walker, Shawn Groves, Luis Cano Robles, Jackson Hill, Matthew Seno, Joshua Parga, Justin Sabatin

Attending: Christopher Bailey, Plaintiff/Victim

Toni Jaramilla, Civil rights attorney representing Mr. Bailey

Brian Dunn, Managing partner of The Cochran Firm-Los Angeles

Najee Ali, Civil rights leader

source: Atty. Toni Jaramilla / Najee Ali – www.Najeeali.com