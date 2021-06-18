Friday, June 18, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Black History

Fort Worth’s Miss Juneteenth Winner, Precious Maku, Talks About the Significance of her Title (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

From left, Miss Unity, Jaria Gibson; Miss Juneteenth, Precious Maku; and runner-up Miss Freedom, Ariane Gibbons.Genuineshotz
From left, Miss Unity, Jaria Gibson; Miss Juneteenth, Precious Maku; and runner-up Miss Freedom, Ariane Gibbons.(Genuineshotz)

*Precious Maku, winner of the 2021 Miss Juneteenth Fort Worth pageant, and Andrea Sledge, head chair and director of the pageant, join TODAY to talk about the significance of the pageants as a way to celebrate the historic day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

“It’s not like me to enter a pageant and win,” said Maku, after gracing the stage at Texas Wesleyan University in an elaborate gown to be crowned. “I’m still processing everything. Like, I’m Miss Juneteenth!”

Maku joins a long history of young Black girls who have earned the title in the decades-old Fort Worth pageant, which has teens competing for a scholarship, usually to a historically Black college or university, and other prizes. The girls display their talent, wear an evening gown, write an essay and answer questions on stage.

But, over the years, Fort Worth’s Miss Juneteenth pageant has become even more significant: It’s a chance for Black girls in Texas to promote the historic holiday and gain funding for college, while commemorating the pain and joy of the life-changing day. Similar pageants have popped up in Texas and several other states over the years, and 2020 marked the first National Miss Juneteenth Pageant held in Tennessee. Delaware’s Miss Juneteenth, Saniya Gay, claimed the national title.

Below, Maku and Sledge talk to TODAY about the pageant.

Previous articleXXL’s 2021 Freshman Class Reads Mean Tweets from Haters (Watch)
Next articleWill Smith Forgets How to Use Gym Equipment in Hilarious Video + Announces Comedy Special
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO