Jay Z is Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion for Using His Likeness W/o Permission

*Jay-Z may be keeping busy by growing his empire, but he still has the time to come for those who he believes wronged him!

Legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal Jay-Z (born Shawn Carter) is suing Jonathan Mannion–the photographer who shot the cover of the rapper’s debut album, 1996’s Reasonable Doubt. Specifically, Jay-Z claims the photographer has been exploiting his image and likeness without his consent. To support these claims, the music mogul says Jonathan Mannion sells various images and merch featuring the rapper, alleging: “[Jonathan Mannion’s making the] arrogant assumption that because he took those photographs, he can do with them as he pleases.”

Additionally, Jay-Z points out:

“[It’s] ironic that a photographer would treat the image of a formerly-unknown Black teenager, now wildly successful, as a piece of property to be squeezed for every dollar it can produce. It stops today.”

