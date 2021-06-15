VIDEO: Meet Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Newly-Confirmed to the Powerful D.C. Appellate Court

*The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Three Republicans — Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted with Democrats to confirm with a 53-44 vote. Graham conceded that although Jackson has “a different philosophy” than him, “I think she’s qualified for the job.”

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to fill one of the vacancies on the District appellate court, considered one of the most powerful in the nation, as it’s widely viewed as a farm system for Supreme Court justices.

Biden repeated throughout his presidential campaign his desire to fill any Supreme Court vacancy with a woman of color. Biden is on track to grow the number of Black female appellate judges to eight from four, ensuring that at least one Black woman is serving on more than half the nation’s circuit courts.

Jackson is Biden’s first appellate judge cleared by the Senate. Three other Black women are in the pipeline for federal appeals courts, and all three appear to be on course for confirmation. If those three are confirmed, and none of the current judges retire, it would represent the largest number of Black women serving on appeals courts in history.

Judge Jackson has a sizzle reel on YouTube highlighting her accolades. Watch below: