Tuesday, June 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Old Clip Unearthed Showing Stephen A. Smith Flirting with Latina Reporter [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

eurweb.com

*A 2013 video of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has resurfaced showing him flirting with a Latina reporter. 

Orlando Silva of Fadeaway World writes, “Just like he’s savage with some of his takes, the 53-year-old is wild when he flirts.” The goes on to note that Smith was “ready to risk it all” while talking to host Brhitney Decamps

“What’s up, everybody? Stephen A. Smith from ESPN in the house, and you’re watching TAB Sports. Do not take your eyes off of it… For obvious reasons,” he said while looking at Decamps. 

READ MORE: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Talks Cherishing Mom, Dating Black Women & New Show / WATCH

When the host asks about his Spanish skills, Smith admits he’s a bit rusty and in need of some inspiration. 

“It’s not good at all, but I’m working on it. I just need to be inspired, I need somebody to teach me how to speak español, so I’m working on that,” he said.

He goes on to explain his love for Latinas but the love has never been reciprocated. 

Watch the moment via the clip below. 

Previous articleDC Bar Fires Security Guards After Woman Dragged Down Stairs During Pride Celebration
Next articleReporter for Fox News’ Houston Affiliate Tells Viewers She’s Being ‘Muzzled’ During Live Report (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO