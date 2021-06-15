Old Clip Unearthed Showing Stephen A. Smith Flirting with Latina Reporter [VIDEO]

*A 2013 video of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has resurfaced showing him flirting with a Latina reporter.

Orlando Silva of Fadeaway World writes, “Just like he’s savage with some of his takes, the 53-year-old is wild when he flirts.” The goes on to note that Smith was “ready to risk it all” while talking to host Brhitney Decamps.

“What’s up, everybody? Stephen A. Smith from ESPN in the house, and you’re watching TAB Sports. Do not take your eyes off of it… For obvious reasons,” he said while looking at Decamps.

When the host asks about his Spanish skills, Smith admits he’s a bit rusty and in need of some inspiration.

“It’s not good at all, but I’m working on it. I just need to be inspired, I need somebody to teach me how to speak español, so I’m working on that,” he said.

He goes on to explain his love for Latinas but the love has never been reciprocated.

Watch the moment via the clip below.