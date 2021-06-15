Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Indy Cop Who Shot Dreasjon Reed Sues NFL over its ‘Say His Name’ Campaign (Video)

Dreasjon-Reed-FOX-1
Dreasjon Reed

*The Indianapolis police officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed last year is suing the National Football League over its campaign intended to “honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct, and social justice heroes.”

IMPD officer De’Joure Mercer’s complaint, filed Monday in federal Southern District of Indiana, targets website posts and video produced by the NFL that highlight Reed and other civil rights figures killed by police. Mercer’s lawyers take issue with that language, writing in the complaint: “The (v)ideo gives rise to the inference, implication, and imputation that Mercer committed occupational misconduct and even criminal acts during the May 6 (e)ncounter with Reed, similar to that which were inflicted upon George Floyd. This inference, implication, and imputation is false because Mercer committed no such acts.”

Mercer is requesting a jury trial and “substantial compensatory damages.”

Mercer shot and killed Reed following a vehicle chase that turned into a foot pursuit near West 62nd Street and Michigan Road on May 6, 2020. In November, a grand jury announced it would not bring a criminal indictment against Mercer. State investigators argued that Reed fired two shots at Mercer during the final moments of the pursuit — an allegation that attorneys representing Reed’s family denied.

Below, watch news footage of the case, and Reed’s mom recounting her reaction upon seeing his body.

