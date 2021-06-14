Safaree Denies Impregnating Another Woman Amid Divorce Battle with Erica Mena

*Safaree Samuels has clapped back at rumors that he is expecting a child with a woman amid his bitter divorce from estranged wife Erica Mena, who is expecting their second child.

Per Madamenoire (which sourced The Neighborhood Talk), an insider was first to reveal that the rapper impregnated another woman. Samuels hit up social media and denied these allegations in a recent post.

“I have 1 baby about to be born,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Stop spreading [cap.]” Only addressing [because] of a dumb a** family member who I just blocked.”

Last month, TMZ reported that Erica filed for divorce after Safaree was allegedly caught on camera dancing inappropriately with another woman. The “Love and Hip Hop” star has asked the court to allow him to be present for the birth of their second baby because Erica doesn’t want him there.

Erica filed for divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia on May 21, pulling the plug on her marriage after two years. As reported earlier, “Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She’s also indicated she wants child support, plus … exclusive use of the home they currently share,” TMZ writes.

Safaree took to social media earlier this year to announce he was done with married life and ready to call it quits with Erica. In the tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes, ” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”

In a follow-up tweet, she shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.” She concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.”

Most recently, Erica posted a video from a doctor’s visit where she listened to an ultrasound of her unborn child. A follower commented about being “so excited” for Mena and that she hopes the reality TV star “had more kids in the future.” Erica responded, “Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”