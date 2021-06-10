LOS ANGELES – American music artist, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and business mogul Snoop Dogg has announced the official appointment of Shante Broadus to his executive team as his official manager. As a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Shante oversees Boss Lady Entertainment (BLE) and began her career by managing the early part of her husband, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg’s career.

In her new role, Shante will bring her vast, multi-dimensional expertise to expand Snoop Dogg’s existing ventures, as well as cultivate and fortify all upcoming partnership deals across the cannabis, spirits, gaming, music, brand partnerships, touring, licensing and TV/film space. Additionally, Shante will oversee the media arm of Snoop Dogg’s empire, diGGital doGG – home to exclusive mobile apps, video games and a proprietary animation pipeline.

“The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more representation of Black women in key executive roles. I am excited to enter this official position, helping to further expand Snoop’s wide-ranging empire,” said Shante. “I have been by Snoop’s side for over two decades, so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.”

Upcoming projects under Shante’s leadership include: Mt. Westmore, Snoopermarket, Snoop Dogg’s Triller Fight partnerships, the Snoop Youth Football League, Snoop’s highly anticipated summer tour and more. She will also be coming out with her first book, “Paid the Cost to be the Boss Lady.” Together with an established NYT-bestselling author as her guide, the memoir will chronicle her life in the public eye and all the lessons she has learned along the way.

“Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one,” says Snoop. “She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

In addition to her chief management appointment, Shante oversees operations for The Compound (a Los Angeles music recording, production, and events space) frequented by artists such as Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and many more while serving as a home to events like the annual Cedars Sinai Sports Spectacular, the ADIDAS Rookie Symposium, and others. Shante is also the CEO of Boss Lady Spirits, which debuted with “Indoggo Gin” in September 2020 and has served as producer on several films and television projects, including the 2012 Snoop documentary, Reincarnated.

Together, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Georgie Moskowitz from SMAC Entertainment have supported Shante in her endeavors managing Snoop. Additionally, Constance has worked with Snoop and Shante in multiple capacities for the last twenty years. Rounding out the rest of the management team are the following Doggystyle Records’ team:

Kevin Barkey and Jasmin Ratansi – day-to-day contact for Doggy Style Records, Snoopermarket and Snoopy’s Clothing. Additionally, Kevin books all Dj Snoopadelic shows

– day-to-day contact for Doggy Style Records, Snoopermarket and Snoopy’s Clothing. Additionally, Kevin books all Dj Snoopadelic shows Sara Ramaker – industry veteran producer and former talent agent handling all TV and film projects as well as the relaunch of Snoopadelic Films

– industry veteran producer and former talent agent handling all TV and film projects as well as the relaunch of Snoopadelic Films Nick Adler – responsible for all brand partnerships on behalf of Snoop Dogg

– responsible for all brand partnerships on behalf of Snoop Dogg Bobby Dee – Co-Founder of Uncle Snoops Army – a multi-faceted company that encompasses Artist Management, responsible for booking Snoop Dogg shows

– Co-Founder of Uncle Snoops Army – a multi-faceted company that encompasses Artist Management, responsible for booking Snoop Dogg shows Nolan McDonald – head of diGGital doGG – Snoop Dogg’s gaming and animation company

– head of diGGital doGG – Snoop Dogg’s gaming and animation company Karan Wadhera – lead for all cannabis-related projects

About Shante Broadus/Boss Lady Entertainment

Shante Broadus is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the ultimate advisor to her husband, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg. As the founder of Boss Lady Entertainment (BLE), she has managed the early part of Snoop’s career. Shante recently launched The Broadus Collection, a top-selling line of scented candles and soon-to-be headscarves. Shante is also the CEO of Boss Lady Spirits, which came out with “Indoggo Gin” in September 2020. BLE also oversees operations for The Compound, a music recording, production, and events space in Los Angeles where artists such as Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, Snoop Dogg and many more have recorded some of the most epic hip-hop music of our time. The Compound production facility is home to GGN and held rehearsals for Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild. The space hosts the annual Cedars Sinai Sports Spectacular, the ADIDAS Rookie Symposium, as well as many other popular events over the years. Shante has served as producer on several films and television projects, including the 2012 Snoop documentary Reincarnated. The Broadus family starred in their own reality show Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood on E! in which she also served as an EP. The family has been featured in national campaigns, most recently for an Overstock.com commercial. She is the co-founder of the Snoop Youth Football League and founded the I Am Shante Foundation, a nonprofit focused on mentoring young girls. The mother of three lives in the Los Angeles area with her husband.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1′s hit show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV’s Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT’s game show, Joker’s Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix’s show, Coach Snoop.

source: Arianne Antonio – dkcnews.com