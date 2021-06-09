Monique Samuels: After Quitting ‘RHOP’ Bravo Tried to Ban Her from Media Outlets

*Former #RHOP star #MoniqueSamuels is calling out Bravo for the alleged ill-treatment the network put her through. Samuels previously announced that she would not be returning to RHOP for any upcoming seasons. Her decision seemingly came after she got into a physical altercation with co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett on the most recently aired season (season 5). During a recent interview, Monique Samuels alleged that Bravo has tried to ban her from doing press following her fight with her former co-star and exit from the show. She said,

“You would think after being quiet for almost a year, I would be allowed now that we can talk about it, to talk about it. I was not even getting press opportunities. They tried to ban me from doing press. It was just craziness. I was like, the disrespect! I just felt like they were treating me less than a human.”

In a separate interview with Basketball Wives alumna Tami Roman, Monique Samuels elaborated more on her press blackball allegations against Bravo. She said,

“I would have to fight so hard behind the scenes all the time just to use my platform. I was getting turned down for interviews and being told by some people requesting me for press, ‘I was told you weren’t available or they told me I couldn’t interview you.’” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

