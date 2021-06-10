Shock G Cause of Death: ACCIDENTAL OD … Fentanyl, Meth and Booze

*As it was previously reported, rap legend Shock G (of Digital Underground) was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa back in April. At the time, the cause of death was unclear but Shock’s father said authorities were going to conduct an autopsy.

Shock G, was the lead artist for the pioneering hip-hop group Digital Underground. He was best known for his alter ego, “Humpty Hump,” in the group’s famous 1989 song and dance. He was only 57 years old.

Shock G was found unresponsive in his hotel room in April, and there were no outward signs of trauma. Shock was last seen the day before he died, by a hotel manager … who then found him in the room on April 22.

The manager had grown concerned after Shock — famed performer of the ‘Humpty Dance’ — missed check-out time, and immediately called 911.

According to the latest update by TMZ, a Hillsborough County inspector general has revealed the cause of death — sharing that he died from a deadly mixture of drugs and alcohol.

