Thursday, June 10, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Shock G Cause of Death: ACCIDENTAL OD … Fentanyl, Meth and Booze

By Fisher Jack
0

Shock G (TMZ)
Shock G (tmz)

*As it was previously reported, rap legend Shock G (of Digital Underground) was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa back in April. At the time, the cause of death was unclear but Shock’s father said authorities were going to conduct an autopsy.

Shock G, was the lead artist for the pioneering hip-hop group Digital Underground. He was best known for his alter ego, “Humpty Hump,” in the group’s famous 1989 song and dance. He was only 57 years old.

Shock G was found unresponsive in his hotel room in April, and there were no outward signs of trauma. Shock was last seen the day before he died, by a hotel manager … who then found him in the room on April 22.

The manager had grown concerned after Shock — famed performer of the ‘Humpty Dance’ — missed check-out time, and immediately called 911.

According to the latest update by TMZ, a Hillsborough County inspector general has revealed the cause of death — sharing that he died from a deadly mixture of drugs and alcohol.

READ THIS STORY ON EURWEB: RHOA Star Shamea Morton Denied Entry at ‘Racist’ Le Bilboquet Restaurant in Atlanta

Previous articleTennessee Mother Charged After Shooting at SUV with Children Inside During Road Rage Incident [VIDEO]
Next article‘Beyond the Pole’ Star Gigi Maguire on Why Strippers No Longer Want to be ‘Saved’ [EUR Exclusive]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO