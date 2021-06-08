‘You Got It, Girl’ (Or Boy): Watch This 10-Foot Reptile Roam Neighborhood to Chris Brown’s ‘No Guidance’

*Viral videos of massive alligators or crocs roaming around neighborhoods are now a dime a dozen. But not all of them are inadvertently set to the music of Chris Brown.

According to WPDE and WACH, Margie Meek of South Carolina captured the moment that a 10-foot alligator strolled through, then plopped down for a rest in a neighbor’s front yard in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Community.

The video was shot from her car, and “No Guidance” from Breezy and Drake just so happened to be playing on her stereo, making for a hilarious visual of the alligator strutting to a song title and refrain that fit the situation perfectly. Its stalking steps were juuust behind the beat.

The clip quickly went viral, amassing more than 2.8 million views by Tuesday morning.

“Look what I came home to,” Meek captioned the Facebook video. “Right outside my neighbor’s house. Omg.”

Watch below:

Meek told WPDE that the gator eventually walked off. According to The Island Packet, alligators are on the move this time of year because it’s mating season, which lasts until early June.