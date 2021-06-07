Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Simone Biles Becomes First Woman Gymnast to Win 7 US All-Around Titles / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Simone Biles (7th championship) - Gettyimages -1322238143
Simone Biles (Getty)

*Simone Biles continues to make history!

On Sunday, the 24-year-old gymnast won her seventh-straight all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas. With this seventh win, the athlete remains undefeated at the nationals since 2013. This now makes her the first American woman to win the title seven times!

According to @nbcsports, Simone has won every all-around competition she has entered dating back to 2013. She was previously tied with Clara Schroth Lomady, who won her titles between 1945 and 1952. Now she is tied with Alfred Jochim, for most wins by any American.

Speaking about her latest achievement Biles said, “It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run,” Simone explained. “It’s really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that’s come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we’ve had.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ezekiel Elliott’s New Lawsuit: NFLer’s Dog Accused of ANOTHER Vicious Attack (See GRUESOME Pics)

Previous articleWatch Sneak Peek Clip of Kevin Hart’s New ‘Muscle Car Crew’ Series [VIDEO]
Next articleCritical Race Theory is Reality: The Journal Of Steffanie Rivers / VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO