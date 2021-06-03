VIDEO: Dora Milaje Show, Black Captain America Introduced at AVENGERS CAMPUS Opening Ceremony

*Anthony Mackie began trending Wednesday night shortly after popping up to introduce Captain America at the opening ceremony for Marvel’s new AVENGERS CAMPUS, which officially opens for visitors today at Disney California Adventure.

Mackie, who went from playing Sam Wilson, to Falcon, to Captain America in the Marvel universe, thrilled fans watching online when he appeared on stage carrying Captain America’s shield…

…unsheathed it, and then handed the shield to the theme park’s Captain America – a moment that quickly went viral.

Mackie said the ascension of Sam Wilson to the superhero was a moment “where kids of all races can look at Captain America and maybe see a little bit of themselves.”

Speaking of which… Black Panther was also introduced to the media, and characters from the film performed “The Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje” show for the gathered media.

Watch the making of the Dora Milaje show at 13:03, and Mackie handing over Captain America’s shield during Wednesday’s livestream event beginning at the 32:50 mark below:

The new AVENGERS CAMPUS, which replaced the former “a bug’s land” area of the park, boasts the new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction, a new restaurant and bar (plus both sweet treat and savory snack options), shopping and entertainment options, and the inclusion of the existing Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT attraction.