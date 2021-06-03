Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Custom-built LA home for $46.5M

*Sugar Ray Leonard has listed his custom-built Pacific Palisades estate and it could be yours for $46.5 million.

As reported by the New York Post, the retired boxer and his wife, Bernadette Leonard, built the 16,773 square foot home over 20 years ago. It was first listed in 2019 for $52 million.

The estate boasts seven bedrooms in the main house, a two-story guest house, scenic mountain views, a two-story family room, formal living room and dining room, a gym, screening room, gourmet kitchen and solarium, according to the report.

Per the Realtor.com listing, it is “the most important legacy property on the Westside.”

Via the NY Post:

With over 1.7 acres of grounds, the property dubbed the Leonard Estate is situated behind large gates and hedges for ultimate privacy.

Designed by world-renowned architect Richard Landry, the home was created with the finest materials, including stone floors located in the solarium and other parts of the home that are shipped from Jerusalem, six fireplaces imported from Europe and Italian architecture inspired by Florentine villas.

Outdoor amenities include a long private driveway, large entry motor court, full guest house, lit tennis court with a viewing area, a sun-drenched oval pool, an expansive grass lawn and putting green.

Take a look inside the home via the pics below.